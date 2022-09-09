News you can trust since 1877
Her Majesty The Queen at Portsmouth Guildhall during her visit to the city in 2009.

19 photos capturing the Queen visiting Portsmouth in 2009

THERE have been so many special moments for so many people of when the Queen visited Portsmouth over the years.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 9th September 2022, 5:44 pm

Following the news of the Queen’s death on Thursday, we have put together a selection of wonderful images of her visit to Portsmouth in 2009 to look back on and cherish.

In April 2009 Queen Elizabeth drew in crowds of people from far and wide as she visited the D-Day Museum at Southsea.

There she met with Mayville High School pupils and greeted the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress on a visit to Portsmouth Guildhall.

The Queen unveiled a plaque at the D-Day Museum which commemorated her visit on April 30.

View a selection of photos by photographers Malcolm Wells and Paul Jacobs below.

1. Embroidery gift

The Queen visits Portsmouth, pictured at the D-Day Museum being presented an embroidery by Dr Susan Kay-Williams and Brian Levy both of the Royal School of Needlework. PICTURE: PAUL JACOBS (091546-29)

Photo: Paul Jacobs

2. Meeting the staff

The Queen visits Portsmouth, pictured at the D-Day Museum with staff.

Photo: Paul Jacobs

3. D-Day Museum

The Queen visits Portsmouth, pictured at the D-Day Museum chatting to Stephen Brooks who was a curator at the museum.

Photo: Paul Jacobs

4. Unveiling

The Queen visits Portsmouth, pictured at the D-Day Museum unveiling a plaque

Photo: Paul Jacobs

