19 photos capturing the Queen visiting Portsmouth in 2009
THERE have been so many special moments for so many people of when the Queen visited Portsmouth over the years.
Following the news of the Queen’s death on Thursday, we have put together a selection of wonderful images of her visit to Portsmouth in 2009 to look back on and cherish.
In April 2009 Queen Elizabeth drew in crowds of people from far and wide as she visited the D-Day Museum at Southsea.
There she met with Mayville High School pupils and greeted the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress on a visit to Portsmouth Guildhall.
The Queen unveiled a plaque at the D-Day Museum which commemorated her visit on April 30.
View a selection of photos by photographers Malcolm Wells and Paul Jacobs below.