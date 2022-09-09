Following the news of the Queen’s death on Thursday, we have put together a selection of wonderful images of her visit to Portsmouth in 2009 to look back on and cherish.

In April 2009 Queen Elizabeth drew in crowds of people from far and wide as she visited the D-Day Museum at Southsea.

There she met with Mayville High School pupils and greeted the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress on a visit to Portsmouth Guildhall.

The Queen unveiled a plaque at the D-Day Museum which commemorated her visit on April 30.

View a selection of photos by photographers Malcolm Wells and Paul Jacobs below.

1. Embroidery gift The Queen visits Portsmouth, pictured at the D-Day Museum being presented an embroidery by Dr Susan Kay-Williams and Brian Levy both of the Royal School of Needlework. PICTURE: PAUL JACOBS (091546-29) Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

2. Meeting the staff The Queen visits Portsmouth, pictured at the D-Day Museum with staff. Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

3. D-Day Museum The Queen visits Portsmouth, pictured at the D-Day Museum chatting to Stephen Brooks who was a curator at the museum. Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales

4. Unveiling The Queen visits Portsmouth, pictured at the D-Day Museum unveiling a plaque Photo: Paul Jacobs Photo Sales