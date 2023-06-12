News you can trust since 1877
Falklands 40 Cyclists and escorts arriving at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth.Falklands 40 Cyclists and escorts arriving at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth.
Falklands 40 Cyclists and escorts arriving at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth.

19 pictures of the Ride of Respect tribute for Falklands War casualties in Old Portsmouth

Poignant tributes were made to Falklands War casualties on Sunday.
By Freddie Webb
Published 12th Jun 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST

Members of the Airborne Forces Riders arrived at the Falklands Sea Forces Memorial in Old Portsmouth at 10.15am. The group visit every Falklands grave or memorial in the British isles and perform a short service.

NOW READ: Veterans on motorbikes and bicycles pay tribute to Falklands War casualties as part of nationwide Ride of Respect

Veterans including cyclists from the Falklands 40th Cycling Group joined them to remember those that died in the war 41 years ago. Fratton vicar father Bob White lead the service, which was attended Portsmouth Lord Mayor councillor Tom Coles and Lady Mayoress Nikki Coles, alongside Royal Navy personnel and military musicians.

Here are 19 pictures from the service. If you'd like to order a picture, please contact our photo sales team on portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk or 0330 403 0033.

The Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth.

1. Falklands Ride of Respect

The Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth. Photo: Mike Cooter (110623)

Falklands 40 Cyclists and escorts arriving at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth.

2. Falklands Ride of Respect

Falklands 40 Cyclists and escorts arriving at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth. Photo: Mike Cooter (110623)

Members of the Falklands 40 Cyclists prepare to lay wreaths at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth.

3. Falklands Ride of Respect

Members of the Falklands 40 Cyclists prepare to lay wreaths at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth. Photo: Mike Cooter (110623)

Falklands 40 Cyclists, led by Paddy Doherty (Chairman of Royal British Legion, Portsmouth South) arrive at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth.

4. Falklands Ride of Respect

Falklands 40 Cyclists, led by Paddy Doherty (Chairman of Royal British Legion, Portsmouth South) arrive at the Falklands Memorial Service at Old Portsmouth. Photo: Mike Cooter (110623)

