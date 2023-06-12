19 pictures of the Ride of Respect tribute for Falklands War casualties in Old Portsmouth
Members of the Airborne Forces Riders arrived at the Falklands Sea Forces Memorial in Old Portsmouth at 10.15am. The group visit every Falklands grave or memorial in the British isles and perform a short service.
Veterans including cyclists from the Falklands 40th Cycling Group joined them to remember those that died in the war 41 years ago. Fratton vicar father Bob White lead the service, which was attended Portsmouth Lord Mayor councillor Tom Coles and Lady Mayoress Nikki Coles, alongside Royal Navy personnel and military musicians.
