21 gloriously wet and muddy pictures from the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon

Hardy runners dodged the muddy puddles when they took on the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon at the weekend.
By Kelly Brown
Published 19th Feb 2024, 17:38 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 17:55 GMT

The event, the second of two which runners were able to enter this weekend organised by Believe and Achieve, took place on Sunday (February 19) which saw participants taking on a route which included Milton, the shore at Eastney and Southsea Promenade.

Pictures by Mike Cooter:

Runners on Milton Common during the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224)

1. Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon

Runners on Milton Common during the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224) Photo: Mike Cooter

Neil Phipps (42) with sister-in-law Anna Willby-Lopez (42) and best mate Gary Stone (41) at the finish line of the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224)

2. Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon

Neil Phipps (42) with sister-in-law Anna Willby-Lopez (42) and best mate Gary Stone (41) at the finish line of the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224) Photo: Mike Cooter

The finish line of the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224)

3. Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon

The finish line of the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224) Photo: Mike Cooter

Runners who completed both half marathons over the weekend received a bonus third medal. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224)

4. Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon

Runners who completed both half marathons over the weekend received a bonus third medal. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224) Photo: Mike Cooter

