21 gloriously wet and muddy pictures from the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon

The event, the second of two which runners were able to enter this weekend organised by Believe and Achieve, took place on Sunday (February 19) which saw participants taking on a route which included Milton, the shore at Eastney and Southsea Promenade.
Runners on Milton Common during the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224) Photo: Mike Cooter
Neil Phipps (42) with sister-in-law Anna Willby-Lopez (42) and best mate Gary Stone (41) at the finish line of the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224) Photo: Mike Cooter
The finish line of the Portsmouth Coastal Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224) Photo: Mike Cooter
Runners who completed both half marathons over the weekend received a bonus third medal. Picture: Mike Cooter (180224) Photo: Mike Cooter