Langstone Harbour Half Marathon: 34 magnificent pictures of runners braving elements on Hayling Island as they finish race

Brave runners have completed an amazing feet of endurance after finishing a half marathon.
By Freddie Webb
Published 17th Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT

The Langstone Harbour Half Marathon started this morning at 9.30am on Hayling Island, near the Ferryboat Inn. It finished on the over side of the harbour on the ferry pontoon. Ross Partridge won the race, where fitness fanatics tested themselves along a mixture of trail and footpath routes with superb views of the harbour as their background.

Believe and Achieve, the company set up by Rob Pigott, organised the race. Tomorrow will see runners take part in the Portsmouth Coastal half marathon. It starts at 9.15am on the promenade next to South Parade Pier, Southsea. Here are 34 magnificent pictures from today’s race.

