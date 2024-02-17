The Langstone Harbour Half Marathon started this morning at 9.30am on Hayling Island, near the Ferryboat Inn. It finished on the over side of the harbour on the ferry pontoon. Ross Partridge won the race, where fitness fanatics tested themselves along a mixture of trail and footpath routes with superb views of the harbour as their background.

Believe and Achieve, the company set up by Rob Pigott, organised the race. Tomorrow will see runners take part in the Portsmouth Coastal half marathon. It starts at 9.15am on the promenade next to South Parade Pier, Southsea. Here are 34 magnificent pictures from today’s race.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to see if you can spot yourself.

1 . Langstone Harbour Half Marathon Runners battling the Langstone Harbour Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (170224) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

2 . Langstone Harbour Half Marathon Event organiser Rob Piggott briefs the runners at the Langstone Harbour Half Marathon. Picture: Mike Cooter (170224) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales

3 . Langstone Harbour Half Marathon Event organiser Rob Piggott briefs the runners at the Langstone Harbour Half Marathon Picture: Mike Cooter (170224) Photo: Mike Cooter Photo Sales