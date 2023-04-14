21-mile fundraising walk to take place for Young Lives vs Cancer in memory of Charlotte Simpson who died aged 18

Amanda Davies, 42, from Whiteley, is organising the walk on April 29 in tribute to her friend and neighbour Charlotte Simpson.

Charlotte died at just 18, just months after being diagnosed with bowel cancer. The walk will raise money for the charity Young Lives vs Cancer in her memory.

Amanda and friends will walk 21 miles from Whiteley to Southampton and back.

Charlotte Simpson, of Whiteley, who died aged 18, just months after being diagnosed with bowel cancer

Charlotte and her family from Whiteley were supported by the charity’s social work team, based at Southampton Hospital, which is the specialist hospital for young cancer patients. The walk’s route has been chosen to reflect the journey Charlotte and her family would have to travel to and from hospital.

Amanda, fundraising engagement volunteer for Young Lives vs Cancer (formerly CLIC Sargent), said: ‘Charlotte would have been 21 years old on February 4 this year and I thought it was fitting to organise a 21 mile walk from Whiteley to Southampton in her memory.

‘Charlotte was a very special, much loved and much missed young lady. It’s absolutely shocking to lose a child at such a young age and I am organising this walk to show my support to Charlotte’s family and to help make sure that other families get the support that’s so needed.

Amanda Davies of Whiteley who is organising a 21-mile fundraising walk for Young Live Vs Cancer in memory of Charlotte Simpson who died of bowel cancer aged just 18

‘It’s a shocking fact that every year around 500 children and young people die of cancer in the UK. I am really keen to raise funds for Young Lives vs Cancer after hearing about the support that the charity provides and it’s wonderful that Charlotte’s mum, Sarah and our family and friends are joining us in April for the walk.’

Liz Blunt, fundraising engagement manager for Hampshire at Young Lives vs Cancer, said: ‘Our charity would not operate without amazing volunteers like Amanda. We only have the team of charity social workers providing vital support at Southampton Hospital and visiting families in their homes thanks to supporters and volunteers like Amanda and all those joining her for the walk in April, so a huge thank you to them all.’

To get in touch with Amanda if you would like to join them, email [email protected]. To make a donation go to: justgiving.com/page/amanda-davies-21.