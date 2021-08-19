Facebook followers of The News, Portsmouth have submitted their favourite photos theyve ever taken in the city.

21 of the best photos of Portsmouth taken by readers of The News

Portsmouth is an historic and beautiful place to live.

Byron Melton
Thursday, 19th August 2021, 4:58 pm

So, we thought what better place than home to celebrate on World Photography Day 2021.

We asked readers of The News on Facebook to show us their favourite photos they’ve ever taken in Portsmouth.

More than 150 brilliant images poured in, and here we’ve selected 21 of them to mark the 2021 outing of this event which celebrates the magic of photography.

Which picture of Portsmouth from the following five pages is your favourite?

Be sure to click through them all for the full experience.

1. 21 of the best Portsmouth photos taken by readers

Photo: Ben Rafferty

Photo: Ben Rafferty

2. 21 of the best Portsmouth photos taken by readers

Photo: Catherine Green

Photo: Catherine Green

3. 21 of the best Portsmouth photos taken by readers

Photo: Chloe Claffey

Photo: Chloe Claffey

4. 21 of the best Portsmouth photos taken by readers

Photo: Chris Gambs

Photo: Chris Gambs

