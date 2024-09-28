The two-day weekend event at The Mountbatten Centre has featured live tattooing from over 90 “world class artists” according to promoters.
Live music, trade stands and tattoo competitions have also been taking place. This has featured Rival Ink where artists compete at a selected theme of tattoo and have seven hours to complete the challenge.
See our gallery of the event on Saturday.
