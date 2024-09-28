21 pictures as Portsmouth Tattoo Fest returns featuring top tattoo artists from the country

By Steve Deeks
Published 28th Sep 2024, 17:14 BST
Portsmouth Tattoo Fest has returned to the shores of Portsmouth to bring locals top tattoo artists from all over the country.

The two-day weekend event at The Mountbatten Centre has featured live tattooing from over 90 “world class artists” according to promoters.

Live music, trade stands and tattoo competitions have also been taking place. This has featured Rival Ink where artists compete at a selected theme of tattoo and have seven hours to complete the challenge.

See our gallery of the event on Saturday.

Portsmouth Tattoo Fest at the Mountbatten Centre

1. Portsmouth Tattoo Fest

Portsmouth Tattoo Fest at the Mountbatten Centre Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Portsmouth Tattoo Festival returned this year at the Mountbatten Centre

2. Portsmouth Tattoo Festival

Portsmouth Tattoo Festival returned this year at the Mountbatten Centre Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Portsmouth Tattoo Festival returned this year at the Mountbatten Centre

3. Portsmouth Tattoo Festival

Portsmouth Tattoo Festival returned this year at the Mountbatten Centre Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

Portsmouth Tattoo Festival returned this year at the Mountbatten Centre

4. Portsmouth Tattoo Festival

Portsmouth Tattoo Festival returned this year at the Mountbatten Centre Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak

