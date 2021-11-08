Paramedics turn volunteers to help launch one of Fareham’s first Squirrels scouting groups for four and five year olds

More than 20 youngsters attended the inaugural session at the 1st Fareham Scouts hut, in Crescent Road, last week which included games, crafts and learning more about what it means to be a part of the scouting family.

Squirrel groups are being set up nationwide as the first new scouting branch in 35 years, for children aged four to six – younger than Beavers.

The Fareham session, on November 3, proved to be even more popular than organisers thought it would be.

Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031121-30)

Linda Wells, chair of the 1st Fareham Scouts, said: ‘More children showed up than we were expecting, which is really good.

‘It’s really lovely to see them all here wanting to be a part of this.’

Mike McHugh, the district commissioner for Fareham East Scouts, said the group would teach the children ‘important’ skills going forward.

A game of Simon Says. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031121-27)

He said: ‘We have just come through 18 months of no socialising. For lots of people, whatever age, the scouting movement teaches them the value of being social and working together as a team. That’s what the children will learn as part of the Squirrels.’

The formation of the Fareham Squirrels group was made possible after paramedic couple Mike McVean and Helen Sutton asked to be group leaders.

40-year-old Mike, from Fareham, said: ‘Because Squirrels are the ground floor as it were of scouting it’s more important to learn about teamwork and everyone being together and being friends.

SEE ALSO: New Squirrel Scout group starts in Gosport

George Allen-Kotze, 5, right, making a tissue paper campfire. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031121-29)

‘Their promise that they’re going to be making is to be kind, to look after each other and show love to their friends.’

His son James, four, was among the children taking part. He said: ‘I’m going to make lots of friends here.’

Fellow Squirrel George Allen-Kotze, five, enjoyed the craft activities. He said: ‘I’m making a campfire out of paper, it’s fun.’

The group will also be jointly led by Jasmine Drummond, 17, who is a part of the Fareham Explorers. She said: ‘I’ve been a group leader with the Cubs before and I just wanted to try something a bit different. I think it’s a really good way for them to make friends and build up their confidence as well.’

From left, Harriet, 4, Owen, 5, Lewis, 5, and George, 4, with their tissue paper campfires. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031121-31)

The group will meet every Wednesday at 5pm. To find out more visit 1stfarehamscouts.org.

Mike McVean, right. Paramedics Mike McVean and Helen Sutton are the leaders of the new Squirrels section at Fareham 1st Scouts, Crescent Rd, Fareham Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 031121-21)