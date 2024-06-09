The D-Day celebrations at former airfield HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the Solent, were enjoyed by many people at the site of the single busiest airfield on D-Day with 435 sorties.

The action packed event included a living history area for re-enactors to attend, the chance to see and learn about military equipment from the war, services and its history. There was also a static aircraft, flying display with part portraying the history of the airfield including a parachute drop, music, field gun runs, marching bands, funfair, motorcycles stunts, period vehicles and an emporium.