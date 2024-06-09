23 amazing pictures from Daedalus D-Day 80 as over 9,000 people enjoy incredible air displays

By Steve Deeks
Published 9th Jun 2024, 13:11 BST
Daedalus D-Day 80 saw over 9,000 people enjoy the incredible air displays at Solent Airport.

The D-Day celebrations at former airfield HMS Daedalus, Lee-on-the Solent, were enjoyed by many people at the site of the single busiest airfield on D-Day with 435 sorties.

READ NOW: Volunteers spat at amid delays getting in to Daedalus D-Day event

The action packed event included a living history area for re-enactors to attend, the chance to see and learn about military equipment from the war, services and its history. There was also a static aircraft, flying display with part portraying the history of the airfield including a parachute drop, music, field gun runs, marching bands, funfair, motorcycles stunts, period vehicles and an emporium.

Enjoy looking through the pictures below.

Pictured is: A Swordfish Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-101)

1. Daedalus D-Day 80 at Lee-on-the-Solent

Pictured is: A Swordfish Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-101) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Visitors to the show watch and aircraft displayPicture: Keith Woodland (080621-105)

2. Daedalus D-Day 80 at Lee-on-the-Solent

Pictured is: Visitors to the show watch and aircraft displayPicture: Keith Woodland (080621-105) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: The HMS Collingwood Field Gun Crew Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-103)

3. Daedalus D-Day 80 at Lee-on-the-Solent

Pictured is: The HMS Collingwood Field Gun Crew Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-103) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Pictured is: Three aircraft including a Swordfish Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-95)

4. Daedalus D-Day 80 at Lee-on-the-Solent

Pictured is: Three aircraft including a Swordfish Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-95) Photo: Keith Woodland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Volunteers