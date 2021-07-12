Jimmy Gladman outside the Green Posts, Portsmouth after the match. Picture: Habibur Rahman

23 dramatic photos from Portsmouth pubs capture a night of heartbreak for England fans

It was not the result we were hoping for.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 12th July 2021, 11:41 am

England lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, after the match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Despite the disappointing end it was a dramatic night in pubs across Portsmouth last night.

MORE: A tournament that brought hope and happiness back to the country'Appalling' racist abuse of England players condemned by the FA and the Prime Minister

Here are our best photos from the night.

Can you spot anyone you recognise?

1. Green Posts

England fans at Green Posts, Hilsea, Portsmouth for the England vs Italy match on 11 July 2021. Pictured: Fans after the game was over. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. The Green Posts

England fans at Green Posts, Hilsea, Portsmouth for the England vs Italy match on 11 July 2021. A fan cries as England loses. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. The Green Posts

Ben Elliot and Jimmy Gladman console each other outside the Green Posts, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. The Green Posts

Atmosphere outside the Green Posts after the match. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

