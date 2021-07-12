England lost on penalties to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, after the match finished 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Despite the disappointing end it was a dramatic night in pubs across Portsmouth last night.

Here are our best photos from the night.

Can you spot anyone you recognise?

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Green Posts England fans at Green Posts, Hilsea, Portsmouth for the England vs Italy match on 11 July 2021. Pictured: Fans after the game was over. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

2. The Green Posts England fans at Green Posts, Hilsea, Portsmouth for the England vs Italy match on 11 July 2021. A fan cries as England loses. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. The Green Posts Ben Elliot and Jimmy Gladman console each other outside the Green Posts, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

4. The Green Posts Atmosphere outside the Green Posts after the match. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo