23 spectacular pictures as families enjoy a hair-raising Halloween day out at Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt in Rookesbury Park

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 16:23 GMT

Families enjoyed a spectacular day out at a Hampshire Halloween event with live entertainment and fun activities for all ages.

The Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt event opened in Rookesbury Park in Wickham on Wednesday, October 29. During the day there is a host of family-friendly activities to take part in including a hay bale maze, magic lessons, magic lessons, a pumpkin shop and much more.

As night falls, things get a bit more terrifying with scare walkthroughs for people aged over 13 as well film screenings and spooky entertainment.

Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt, from Luji events, runs until Saturday, November 1. More details can be found at https://www.spookesbury.com/.

To avoid the scares, The News visited during the day to capture families enjoying a spectacular day out:

Cousins Esme Beaton, 5, and Mia Connet, 14, help bring the spooky to Spookesbury.

1. Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt

Cousins Esme Beaton, 5, and Mia Connet, 14, help bring the spooky to Spookesbury. | Chris Moorhouse

Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt is taking place at Rookesbury Park, near Wickham, until November 1. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-75)

2. Spookesbury

Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt is taking place at Rookesbury Park, near Wickham, until November 1. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-75) | Chris Moorhouse

Sisters Meadow Godderidge, 8, left, and Willow Godderidge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-74)

3. Spookesbury

Sisters Meadow Godderidge, 8, left, and Willow Godderidge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-74) | Chris Moorhouse

Teddy Davis-Hofbauer, 6, enjoys the Spookesbury maze. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-71)

4. Spookesbury

Teddy Davis-Hofbauer, 6, enjoys the Spookesbury maze. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-71) | Chris Moorhouse

