The Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt event opened in Rookesbury Park in Wickham on Wednesday, October 29. During the day there is a host of family-friendly activities to take part in including a hay bale maze, magic lessons, magic lessons, a pumpkin shop and much more.

As night falls, things get a bit more terrifying with scare walkthroughs for people aged over 13 as well film screenings and spooky entertainment.

Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt, from Luji events, runs until Saturday, November 1. More details can be found at https://www.spookesbury.com/.

To avoid the scares, The News visited during the day to capture families enjoying a spectacular day out:

1 . Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt Cousins Esme Beaton, 5, and Mia Connet, 14, help bring the spooky to Spookesbury. | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Spookesbury Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt is taking place at Rookesbury Park, near Wickham, until November 1. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-75) | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Spookesbury Sisters Meadow Godderidge, 8, left, and Willow Godderidge. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-74) | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . Spookesbury Teddy Davis-Hofbauer, 6, enjoys the Spookesbury maze. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (291025-71) | Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales