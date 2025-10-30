The Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt event opened in Rookesbury Park in Wickham on Wednesday, October 29. During the day there is a host of family-friendly activities to take part in including a hay bale maze, magic lessons, magic lessons, a pumpkin shop and much more.
As night falls, things get a bit more terrifying with scare walkthroughs for people aged over 13 as well film screenings and spooky entertainment.
Spookesbury Harvest & Haunt, from Luji events, runs until Saturday, November 1. More details can be found at https://www.spookesbury.com/.
To avoid the scares, The News visited during the day to capture families enjoying a spectacular day out: