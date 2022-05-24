These are the most expensive breeds of dogs in the UK.

Known as man’s best friend, pooches take up a special place in a family.

If you are finally looking to acquire a dog, you might be wondering how much one might set you back.

The fine people at Pets4Home have pulled together a list of the most expensive breeds, with costs having continued to rise since the start of the pandemic, Country Living reports.

You can see the dogs listed in our gallery below from lowest price to highest.

But if you are thinking of buying a dog, as well as considering the price point you will want to make sure you are buying your pooch legally.

Under Lucy’s Law, which came into force on April 6, 2020, it is illegal for a third party to sell puppies under the age of six months.

You are also not allowed to sell puppies that you have not bred yourself.

A business or seller is required to have a licence to sell animals as pets – this includes businesses that are based at home or sell animals online.

Sellers need to keep any records ready for inspection, such as a register of animals for sale or details of any veterinary treatment, display the licence number in any advertising, display the licence clearly on the premises and give prospective owners information on how to care for the animal.

The licence is valid for 1, 2 or 3 years. The council will decide the cost and length of your licence.

If your business sells pets without a licence you could go to prison for up to six months or be fined for an unlimited amount.

Border Collie A Border Collie will set you back around £615 on average.

Jack Russell Terrier A Jack Russell Terrier will set you back around £760 on average.

Siberian Husky A Siberian Husky will set you back around £860 on average.

Springer Spaniel A English Springer Spaniel will set you back around £970 on average.