As reported, people gathered to voice their opposition to anti-immigration demonstrations and sentiment over recent days - including in Portsmouth where the M275 was blocked on Wednesday with one person arrested.

Portsmouth Trade Union Council and Portsmouth Stand Up To Racism organised the protest at 1pm with faith groups and campaign organisers speaking out in opposition to “racism, hatred and violence”.

A man was arrested at the protest in what police described as an “incidental” occurrence - with him not said to be part of the rally. A force spokesperson said: “Officers did make one arrest in the area which was incidental, he was not connected to the Unity protest group.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.”

See pictures from the rally below.

Unity Rally, Guildhall Square Placards are handed out. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-04)

Unity Rally, Guildhall Square Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-29)

Unity Rally, Guildhall Square A touching personal message at the Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-26)