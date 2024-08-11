24 pictures of Unity rally in Guildhall Square in response to anti-immigration protest

By Steve Deeks
Published 11th Aug 2024, 14:05 GMT
A “Unity” rally in response to anti-immigration protests took place in Guildhall Square on Saturday.

As reported, people gathered to voice their opposition to anti-immigration demonstrations and sentiment over recent days - including in Portsmouth where the M275 was blocked on Wednesday with one person arrested.

Portsmouth Trade Union Council and Portsmouth Stand Up To Racism organised the protest at 1pm with faith groups and campaign organisers speaking out in opposition to “racism, hatred and violence”.

A man was arrested at the protest in what police described as an “incidental” occurrence - with him not said to be part of the rally. A force spokesperson said: “Officers did make one arrest in the area which was incidental, he was not connected to the Unity protest group.

“A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly in a public place. He remains in custody at this time.”

See pictures from the rally below.

Placards are handed out. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-04)

1. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square

Placards are handed out. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-04) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-29)

2. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square

Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-29) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

A touching personal message at the Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-26)

3. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square

A touching personal message at the Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-26) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Cllr Hugh Mason delivers a message of support to those on the rally, on behalf of the leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Steve Pitt. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-27)

4. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square

Cllr Hugh Mason delivers a message of support to those on the rally, on behalf of the leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Steve Pitt. Unity Rally, Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100824-27) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

