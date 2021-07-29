28 absolutely fabulous pictures of Ladies Day at the Qatar Goodwood Festival 2021

It’s the chance to show off the poshest frocks and the smartest clothes – and fortunately the day has avoided the storms which battered the area last weekend and are also due to bookend the week.

Here are some of the guests at today’s event – looking their best and having a great time at the foot of the South Downs, at one of British racing’s most special spots.

All the images are available to purchase should you wish to do so at: Portsmouth.co.uk scroll right to the bottom of the homepage and chose ‘Buy Photo’, or call Photosales on: 0330 403 0033 or Email: [email protected]

1. Ladies Day Ladies Day at Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood on 29th July 2021 Pictured: Emma and Tom Earnshaw Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

2. Ladies Day Ladies Day at Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood on 29th July 2021 Pictured: Jenny Pacey from London Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

3. Ladies Day Ladies Day at Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood on 29th July 2021 Pictured: People at Goodwood Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo

4. Ladies Day Ladies Day at Qatar Goodwood Festival, Goodwood on 29th July 2021 Pictured: People enjoying themselves at Goodwood Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Buy photo