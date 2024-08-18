Hundreds of people gathered in Guildhall Square yesterday (August 17) to voice their opposition to the anti-immigration protests over the past few weeks. Portsmouth has already seen a number of protests including an anti-immigration demonstration on Wednesday, August 7 where protesters blocked the M275 near the UK Border Agency. The ‘Unity rally’ demonstrations have been taking place in response to the protest. Hundreds of people took to the centre of Portsmouth with placards and signs. Some anti-immigration protesters also turned up at the rally and police officers were in the area to ensure that no violence broke out. No arrests or police involvement was necessary.