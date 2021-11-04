30 of the best photos from the Cosham bonfire and fireworks night 2021

Around 12,000 people attended the council-run bonfire and fireworks night, which was held on the King George V Playing Fields.
They were also entertained by funfair rides and food stalls as part of the anticipated night – the first in two years after the 2020 event was cancelled due to Covid-19.
Can you spot yourself in our gallery of the event?
1. Cosham Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Pictured: Sadie, 6, Jacqui Huntley and Jamie, 9
Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Cosham Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Cosham Bonfire and Fireworks Display at King George V Playing Field, Cosham, Portsmouth on Wednesday 3rd November 2021
Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Cosham Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Cosham Bonfire and Fireworks Display at King George V Playing Field, Cosham, Portsmouth on Wednesday 3rd November 2021
Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Cosham Bonfire and Fireworks Display
Martin, Gemma, Olivia, Teddy and Hollie Edwards from Hilsea
Photo: Habibur Rahman