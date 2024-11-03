Here are 31 pictures from the beloved event:
1. Oktoberfest 2024
Portsmouth Guildhall played host to this years Oktoberfest event, with hundreds of guests over two sessions and German themed live music.
Pictured - Oktoberfest guests enjoying the atmosphere and live music
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. Oktoberfest 2024
Portsmouth Guildhall played host to this years Oktoberfest event, with hundreds of guests over two sessions and German themed live music.
Pictured - Oktoberfest guests enjoying the atmosphere and live music
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. Oktoberfest 2024
Portsmouth Guildhall played host to this years Oktoberfest event, with hundreds of guests over two sessions and German themed live music.
Pictured - Livelink celebrating their 20th anniversary
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. Oktoberfest 2024
Portsmouth Guildhall played host to this years Oktoberfest event, with hundreds of guests over two sessions and German themed live music.
Pictured - Oktoberfest guests enjoying the atmosphere and live music
Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute