Organised by Gosport Rotary Club and the Absolute 545 RunClub, this was the second staging of the event when participants ran from the Bayside Cabin to Fort Gilkicker and back on Sunday (December 1).

They were cheered on by marshals, including a dozen youngsters and leaders from the Hampshire Police Cadets, and received their Christmas puddings from the Deputy Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Kirsten Bradley.

It is expected that more than £2,000 will have been raised for Baycroft School in Stubbington to support children with swimming lessons, and Harbour Cancer Support in Gosport.

PE Teacher, Charlotte Lindsey, was among seven teachers who took part in the run, cheered on by staff and students. She said that the funding will enable the school to develop their students’ swimming technique and improve water safety.

She said: “Some of our young people have never had the opportunity to swim before as lots of places are not accessible for their needs. Also, parents struggle to get them to places which do.

“Swimming in school time means our students have a familiar face, can work in smaller groups and go the pool when it’s quieter.

“It has also allowed them to interact with the community and hopefully promote a healthy relationship with exercise.”

Martyn West, chairman of Harbour Cancer Support, took charge of the pre-race warm-up. He said the money raised will help pay for much-needed counselling.

“People affected by cancer are often left in a state of shock, dismay, confusion and sadness,” he said. “It is debilitating and undermining in its psychological effects.

“But we can, and we do help. Counselling brings a better understanding and helps clients come to terms with cancer.”

