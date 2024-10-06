33 pictures as people come together in Portsmouth for dementia memory walk

The Memory Walk sees tens of thousands of people come together to remember, to share and to bring hope for a brighter future across the country.
A walk took place at Canoe Lake and the Southsea coastline on Saturday 5 October to provide help and hope to anyone affected by dementia.
The Portsmouth Memory Walk was one of 24 walks at locations across the UK.
1. Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk
Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk, Canoe Lake, Southsea
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-048)
2. Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk
John Cresdee of Gosport, has recently received a diagnosis of dementia. He is pictured waiting in the car park at Canoe Lake while his family did the walk. Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk, Canoe Lake, Southsea
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-050)
3. Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk
Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk, Canoe Lake, Southsea
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-046)
4. Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk
Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk, Canoe Lake, Southsea
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (051024-047)
