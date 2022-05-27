Pupils of Woodcroft Primary School, Waterlooville spelling the letters and numbers 'HM70'

33 pictures of pupils across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant celebrating The Queen's Platinum Jubilee

SCHOOLS across the region used the last day of half-term to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee by holding parties.

By Chris Broom
Friday, 27th May 2022, 8:47 pm

Here is a selection of pictures of pupils – and staff – enjoying themselves in the glorious weather as they rejoiced in The Queen’s landmark 70 years on the throne.

1. Jubilee parties

Pupils of Trafalgar School, Hilsea, Portsmouth celebrating with scones and jam

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Jubilee parties

Dance students of Trafalgar School, Hilsea, Portsmouth celebrating outside their school

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Jubilee parties

Dance students of Trafalgar School, Hilsea, Portsmouth celebrating outside their school

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Jubilee parties

Dollie, 6, Isbelle 8, Zac 7, Oscar 8, Molly, 6 and Joshua, 6, with headteacher Jo Livingstone as The Queen at Springwood Federation, Waterlooville having a lunch party

Photo: Habibur Rahman

