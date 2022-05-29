Here is a selection of pictures of pupils – and staff – enjoying themselves in the glorious weather as they rejoiced in The Queen’s landmark 70 years on the throne.
1. Jubilee parties
Pupils of Trafalgar School, Hilsea, Portsmouth celebrating with scones and jam
Photo: Habibur Rahman
2. Jubilee parties
Dance students of Trafalgar School, Hilsea, Portsmouth celebrating outside their school
Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Jubilee parties
Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. Jubilee parties
Dollie, 6, Isbelle 8, Zac 7, Oscar 8, Molly, 6 and Joshua, 6, with headteacher Jo Livingstone as The Queen at Springwood Federation, Waterlooville having a lunch party
Photo: Habibur Rahman