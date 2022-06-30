The island’s pride event returns on Saturday, July 16 with a parade through Ryde and live acts on the seafront throughout the afternoon. There are also events on the Friday and Saturday.

This year Hovertravel is extending its timetable by adding two extra flights at 9.15pm and 10.15pm from Ryde on July 16.

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, said: ‘Part of Pride is spreading awareness and making events attractive to all, so by operating additional flights we are giving people the opportunity to enjoy more time at Isle of Wight Pride and still enjoy the fastest way home at the end of their evening.’

Crew from Hovertravel and Isle of Wight Pride fronted by Fanny Quivers and Pat Sowerbutts, commercial manager at Hovertravel

Miss Jason will be on hand at the terminal in Southsea providing entertainment as the ‘Hover Hostess with Mostess’ on Saturday morning.