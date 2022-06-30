News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

-

ISLE of Wight Pride sponsor Hovertravel is laying on extra crossings in a bid to entice more people across The Solent for the event.
Chris Broom
By Chris Broom
Published 30th Jun 2022, 19:29 BST- 1 min read

The island’s pride event returns on Saturday, July 16 with a parade through Ryde and live acts on the seafront throughout the afternoon. There are also events on the Friday and Saturday.

This year Hovertravel is extending its timetable by adding two extra flights at 9.15pm and 10.15pm from Ryde on July 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel, said: ‘Part of Pride is spreading awareness and making events attractive to all, so by operating additional flights we are giving people the opportunity to enjoy more time at Isle of Wight Pride and still enjoy the fastest way home at the end of their evening.’

Crew from Hovertravel and Isle of Wight Pride fronted by Fanny Quivers and Pat Sowerbutts, commercial manager at HovertravelCrew from Hovertravel and Isle of Wight Pride fronted by Fanny Quivers and Pat Sowerbutts, commercial manager at Hovertravel
Crew from Hovertravel and Isle of Wight Pride fronted by Fanny Quivers and Pat Sowerbutts, commercial manager at Hovertravel
Most Popular

Miss Jason will be on hand at the terminal in Southsea providing entertainment as the ‘Hover Hostess with Mostess’ on Saturday morning.

For full details visit iwpride.org and hovertravel.co.uk/isle-of-wight-pride22.

Related topics:HovertravelPrideSouthsea