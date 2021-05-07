The new 4G masts could interfere with some residents’ Freeview television service.

The interference could mean a loss of sound, blocky or frozen pictures, or the screen going blank.

But a special filter that can solve the problem is now available for free.

Freeview reception could be disrupted by new 4G masts covering the Portsmouth area. Picture: Shutterstock

The fix can be arranged through a new company – at800 – that has been set up under government direction to support households experiencing the interference.

Ben Roome, CEO of at800, said: ‘We want to ensure that people know it’s our role to fix Freeview interference caused by 4G at 800 MHz, and that there’s no charge for our service.

‘If you rely on Freeview for TV, we can send you a filter to fit yourself, free of charge, which fits into the aerial lead connecting to TVs and set-top boxes to block mobile signals.

‘Full instructions are included, and we can provide further advice online and by phone if needed.’

If a filter does not solve the issue, the company can arrange a free follow-up visit from an engineer, according to the CEO.

Cable and satellite TV, like Sky or Virgin, should not be affected.

However, if viewers have cable and satellite TV and also watch Freeview, at800 can still provide free filters.

The company also offers extra support for people who are 75 or older, as well as those who are are registered blind or partially sighted.

Anyone receiving personal independence payments (PIPs), attendance allowance, constant attendance allowance or War Pensioner’s Mobility Support are also eligible for further support.

People who live in communal properties should contact at800 and also advise their landlords.

The company can provide free filters to landlords, but property managers are responsible for the cost of fitting these.

Anyone experience a loss of television service can reach the company by visiting at800.tv/contact-us.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron