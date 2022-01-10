6 photos that capture the state inside a 'disgusting' apartment block in Portsmouth

Residents spoke to The News last week in a bid to seek help to improve the conditions at Windsor House in Canal Walk, Portsmouth.
Among the raft of serious complaints about the conditions included walkways littered with rubbish and needles from drug taking.
MORE: Shocking conditions in 'disgusting' Portsmouth apartment block Windsor House leave residents desperate for help, Owner of ‘disgusting’ apartment block in Portsmouth promises action to tenants
One resident said that black mould covers his bedroom wall and part of the room’s ceiling has collapsed.
Ray Batson, a HGV driver and a former Royal Marine, said: ‘I don’t feel safe here. It’s horrible. In this day and age, we shouldn’t live like this.’
The owner of Windsor House, Todd Hyatt, claimed he was ‘not aware’ of the flats condition.