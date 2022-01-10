Mould in one of the apartment bathrooms. Picture: Habibur Rahman

6 photos that capture the state inside a 'disgusting' apartment block in Portsmouth

LOOK inside a ‘disgusting’ apartment block that councillors have described as among the worst they have ever seen.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 10th January 2022, 11:39 am

Residents spoke to The News last week in a bid to seek help to improve the conditions at Windsor House in Canal Walk, Portsmouth.

Among the raft of serious complaints about the conditions included walkways littered with rubbish and needles from drug taking.

MORE: Shocking conditions in 'disgusting' Portsmouth apartment block Windsor House leave residents desperate for help, Owner of ‘disgusting’ apartment block in Portsmouth promises action to tenants

One resident said that black mould covers his bedroom wall and part of the room’s ceiling has collapsed.

Ray Batson, a HGV driver and a former Royal Marine, said: ‘I don’t feel safe here. It’s horrible. In this day and age, we shouldn’t live like this.’

The owner of Windsor House, Todd Hyatt, claimed he was ‘not aware’ of the flats condition.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Windsor House

One councillor said the central apartment block Windsor House was 'among the poorest housing quality' they had seen. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

2. Windsor House

State of hallway where syringes were found. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

3. Windsor House

Excessive mould in one of the apartment bedrooms. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

4. Windsor House

Portsmouth central apartment block, Windsor House in dire state. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
ResidentsPortsmouth
Next Page
Page 1 of 2