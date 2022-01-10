6 photos that capture the state inside a 'disgusting' apartment block in Portsmouth

Residents spoke to The News last week in a bid to seek help to improve the conditions at Windsor House in Canal Walk, Portsmouth.

Among the raft of serious complaints about the conditions included walkways littered with rubbish and needles from drug taking.

One resident said that black mould covers his bedroom wall and part of the room’s ceiling has collapsed.

Ray Batson, a HGV driver and a former Royal Marine, said: ‘I don’t feel safe here. It’s horrible. In this day and age, we shouldn’t live like this.’

The owner of Windsor House, Todd Hyatt, claimed he was ‘not aware’ of the flats condition.

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

1. Windsor House One councillor said the central apartment block Windsor House was 'among the poorest housing quality' they had seen. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2. Windsor House State of hallway where syringes were found. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3. Windsor House Excessive mould in one of the apartment bedrooms. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

4. Windsor House Portsmouth central apartment block, Windsor House in dire state. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales