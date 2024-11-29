6 pictures of M27 scene where man fell from bridge

Traffic was held between junction 9 and 11 after the man in his 20s plunged onto the eastbound side of the motorway causing gridlock for drivers.

An air ambulance landed at the scene before he was rushed to hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries. The M27 has since reopened.

The video shows the air ambulance fly across the busy motorway before coming down before the bridge. A police car with three people - presumably officers - are seen positioned on the bridge watching on as the aircraft expertly lands. Other vehicles are seen parked up on the bridge following the horrific incident.

A police spokesperson told The News earlier: “We were called at 8.25am to a report a man had fallen from a bridge over the M27, near to junction 9 for Park Gate. Emergency services attend, with both carriageways closed while they did.

“The man, in his 20s, has suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, and has been taken to hospital for treatment. The road has now re-opened.”

Hampshire Roads Policing Unit said earlier: “We have closed both carriageways on the M27 near junction 9 for Park Gate after a man was found injured just after 8.30am. The closure is to allow emergency services to attend, please avoid the area and use alternative routes. Thank you for your patience.”

