6 popular YouTubers your kids could be watching - and what their channels are about

From the advent of streaming services like Netflix through to social media platforms like TikTok.

There are no end of ways to keep yourself entertained these days.

But one of the most popular forms of new media is YouTube.

Popular YouTubers have racked up millions of subscribers and watchers in recent years.

It is likely that your kids may even be fans of some of the most famous vloggers on the platform.

But what are these channels actually about? Find out in our gallery below!

1. Dude Perfect The channel Dude Perfect has over 57 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel specialises in trick shots. (L-R) Coby Cotton, Cody Jones, Tyler Toney, Garrett Hilbert, and Cory Cotton. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

2. MrBeast MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, has over 90 million subscribers on YouTube. His videos often feature expensive stunts like 'world's most dangerous escape room' as well as acts of philanthropy. In late 2021 he made headlines after recreating 'Squid Game'. Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

3. Kids Diana Show Kids Diana Show is a channel with over 90 million subscribers. Based in Ukraine, but with videos in English, the channel focuses on a girl called Diana who unboxes toys and reviews them. (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Like Nastya Like Nastya has over 86 million subscribers on YouTube. The channel stars Anastasia Radzinskaya and her family. It documents her life and adventures - such as unboxing toys, her birthday and school. (Photo credit should read SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)