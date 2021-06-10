6 Portsmouth schools and the famous faces who attended them

And a number of them even grew up in our city.

Meaning that some of the famous faces who have called Portsmouth home have even attended schools across the city.

We have rounded up some of the celebrities and big names who attended six schools across Portsea Island.

You can find our more in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

Mayfield School - former Prime Minister James Callaghan Famous former pupils of Mayfield School include former Prime Minister James Callaghanm, John Armitt, Sir Barry Cunliffe, Sir Roger Fry, Mike Donkin, Maj-Gen Brian Pennicott and more.

Springfield School - Andy Perry, Demi Jones and Katy Sexton Famous former students include - rugby player Andy Perry, Love Island star Demi Jones and Olympic swimmer Katy Sexton.

Portsmouth Grammar School - Ant Middleton, Nicholas Lyndhurst and Fred Dineage Famous former students of PGS include - Ant Middleton, Fred Dineage, Roger Black, Neil Burgess, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Dave Holby, James Bobin and many more.

Trafalgar School - Haji Mnoga, John Cameron and Joe Jackson Famous former students include - Pompey player Haji Mnoga, actor Raji James, Cash in the Attic's John Cameron, musician Joe Jackson and record producer Joshua McInnes, known as JAKAZiD.