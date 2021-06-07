Starting on Friday night with Italy vs Turkey, before England have their first match on Sunday.

Over the coming weeks there will be plenty of can’t miss matches and since pubs have reopened for indoor customers, you might be tempted to head down to one during the Euros.

But which are the best pubs to watch football matches at?

Here are our readers seven picks – do you agree with them?

1. The Shepherds Crook One of our readers wrote: 'The Shepard's Crook obvs.' Photo: Malcolm Wells Buy photo

2. The Milton Arms Located in Milton Road, this pub has been recommended as a place to watch matches. Photo: Chris Moorhouse Buy photo

3. Duke of Devonshire This pub in Albert Road, Southsea, has been recommended by our readers. One wrote: 'Definitely at the Duke of Devonshire , plenty of Tv’s to watch.' Photo: Sarah Standing Buy photo

4. The Royal Albert This pub on Albert Road is recommended for watching football games. A reader wrote: ' Lovely garden with telly in.' Photo: Google Maps Buy photo