Best pubs for watching football matches in Portsmouth, according to readers.

7 of the best Portsmouth pubs to watch football at, according to our readers

Euro 2020 has kicked off and England will take on Scotland later this week.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 16th June 2021, 5:13 pm

Over the coming weeks there will be plenty of can’t-miss matches and since pubs have reopened for indoor customers, you might be tempted to head down to one during the Euros.

But which are the best pubs to watch football matches at?

Here are our readers’ seven picks – do you agree with them?

1. The Shepherds Crook

One of our readers wrote: 'The Shepherds Crook obvs.'

Photo: Malcolm Wells

2. The Milton Arms

Located in Milton Road, this pub has been recommended as a place to watch matches.

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Duke of Devonshire

This pub in Albert Road, Southsea, has been recommended by our readers. One wrote: 'Definitely at the Duke of Devonshire , plenty of Tv’s to watch.'

Photo: Sarah Standing

4. The Royal Albert

This pub on Albert Road is recommended for watching football games. A reader wrote: ' Lovely garden with telly in.'

Photo: Google Maps

