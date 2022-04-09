7 photos capture scale of damage caused by 'large' house fire in Portsmouth

More than 20 firefighters were called to the fire which involved the first floor and roof of a house in Sea View Road, Drayton.

As reported, there were numerous 999 calls from concerned members of the public as smoke billowed out across the neighbourhood at around 2.40pm yesterday.

Fire engines from Cosham, Havant and Portchester were on scene, along with Southsea’s aerial ladder to fight the fire from above, and a command support vehicle from Eastleigh.

On their arrival the building was well alight, and the fire had spread into the roof space.

The News attended the scene and our photos capture the scale of the damage caused by the blaze.

See them in our gallery below.

Make sure to click through all the pages.

1. Sea View Road Emergency services at the scene of a 'large' house fire in Sea View Road, Drayton. Picture: Habibur Rahman Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

