The incident happened in Kingston Road, Buckland, at around 10.17pm yesterday.

A crew from Southsea fire station attended the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘Firefighters from Southsea were called to a care home in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, at 22:17 to assist with the removal of a ring.

‘They left shortly after 22:30.’

Southsea fire station added via Twitter: ‘22.15 P6 mobilised person trapped * minor* ring removed by crew.’

A fire crew from Southsea attended. Picture: Southsea Fire Station

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.