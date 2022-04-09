Firefighters called to Portsmouth care home to help remove a ring to free a trapped person
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a care home in Portsmouth to help free a trapped person by removing a ring.
The incident happened in Kingston Road, Buckland, at around 10.17pm yesterday.
A crew from Southsea fire station attended the scene.
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘Firefighters from Southsea were called to a care home in Kingston Road, Portsmouth, at 22:17 to assist with the removal of a ring.
‘They left shortly after 22:30.’
Southsea fire station added via Twitter: ‘22.15 P6 mobilised person trapped * minor* ring removed by crew.’
