8 photos of families and holidaymakers enjoying the sunshine at Portsmouth beaches this weekend

Sunseekers flocked to the beaches in Portsmouth on Saturday to enjoy the amazing weather.
By Freddie Webb
Published 11th Jun 2023, 10:44 BST

People rushed to Old Portsmouth and Southsea seafront to enjoy the scorching temperatures and clear skies. It was an especially warm day across the UK, with temperatures reaching 30C in some places.

Holidaymakers and families greeted The News photographer Keith Woodland as he took some stunning photos in Old Portsmouth. The seafront became a hive of activity.

Pictured is: A happy family enjoying their day out on the beach.

1. Sunshine across Portsmouth

Pictured is: A happy family enjoying their day out on the beach. Photo: Keith Woodland (100621-7)

Pictured is: Sun worshippers enjoying the Hotwall's in Old Portsmouth.

2. Sunshine across Portsmouth

Pictured is: Sun worshippers enjoying the Hotwall's in Old Portsmouth. Photo: Keith Woodland (100621-1)

Pictured is: Rosemary, Mandy, Mags and Paul from Portsmouth enjoying a stroll on the promanade.

3. Sunshine across Portsmouth

Pictured is: Rosemary, Mandy, Mags and Paul from Portsmouth enjoying a stroll on the promanade. Photo: Keith Woodland

Pictured is: Sophie, Sonia and Oscar Lundquist from Petersfield.

4. Sunshine across Portsmouth

Pictured is: Sophie, Sonia and Oscar Lundquist from Petersfield. Photo: Keith Woodland (100621-18)

