8 photos of families and holidaymakers enjoying the sunshine at Portsmouth beaches this weekend
Sunseekers flocked to the beaches in Portsmouth on Saturday to enjoy the amazing weather.
People rushed to Old Portsmouth and Southsea seafront to enjoy the scorching temperatures and clear skies. It was an especially warm day across the UK, with temperatures reaching 30C in some places.
Holidaymakers and families greeted The News photographer Keith Woodland as he took some stunning photos in Old Portsmouth. The seafront became a hive of activity.
