Portsmouth bank holiday: 11 photos of families enjoying the sunshine at the seafront

The glorious bank holiday sunshine saw families flock to the seafront to make the most of the weather.
By David George
Published 29th May 2023, 16:01 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 16:01 BST

With soaring temperatures and not a cloud in the sky, Southsea seafront became a hive of activity as everyone headed to the beach for the weekend.

SEE ALSO: 13 pictures of Portsmouth from 1978 - which were rediscovered at a car boot sale

There were beaming smiles aplenty as The News came down to capture the joy of the seafront.

If you'd like to order a picture, please contact our photo sales team on portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk or 0330 403 0033.

The Hartley and the Hunter families at South Parade Pier.

1. Bank holiday sunshine

The Hartley and the Hunter families at South Parade Pier. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

David Gaudin, centre, in white shirt, with friends and colleagues at his leaving party before returning to Paris.

2. Bank holiday sunshine

David Gaudin, centre, in white shirt, with friends and colleagues at his leaving party before returning to Paris. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Some people picked out their spot on the beach early doors.

3. Bank holiday sunshine

Some people picked out their spot on the beach early doors. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

The Harris family from Paulsgrove.

4. Bank holiday sunshine

The Harris family from Paulsgrove. Photo: Chris Moorhouse

