Portsmouth bank holiday: 11 photos of families enjoying the sunshine at the seafront
The glorious bank holiday sunshine saw families flock to the seafront to make the most of the weather.
With soaring temperatures and not a cloud in the sky, Southsea seafront became a hive of activity as everyone headed to the beach for the weekend.
There were beaming smiles aplenty as The News came down to capture the joy of the seafront.
If you'd like to order a picture, please contact our photo sales team on portsmouthpublishing.newsprints.co.uk or 0330 403 0033.
Page 1 of 3