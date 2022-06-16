The view from Round Tower, Old Portsmouth of the boat parade for Sea Angling Classic 2022

8 pictures from the Sea Angling Classic 2022 boat parade

DOZENS of boats taking part in the Sea Angling Classic took part in a parade around Portsmouth Harbour this evening.

By Chris Broom
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 9:05 pm

The Sea Angling Classic 2022 will see 62 boats take to the Solent from Friday to Saturday in a bid to win historic trophies and a £150,000 angling boat as the grand prize.

The event was officially opened with a parade on land from Guildhall Square to Gunwharf Quays on Wednesday evening.

The competition concludes on Sunday with a range of live acts performing in the Historic Dockyard from 10am, leading up to prize giving and then a winners boat parade from midday.

1. Sail past

The boat parade entering Portsmouth Harbour to mark the beginning for Sea Angling Classic 2022 in Portsmouth on Thursday, June 16 2022.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

2. A flotilla

The boat parade entering Portsmouth Harbour to mark the beginning for Sea Angling Classic 2022 in Portsmouth on Thursday, June 16 2022.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

3. Ready to fish

The boat parade entering Portsmouth Harbour to mark the beginning for Sea Angling Classic 2022 in Portsmouth on Thursday, June 16 2022.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales

4. Cheering them on

Crowds watch the boat parade for Sea Angling Classic 2022 from Round Tower, Old Portsmouth

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Portsmouth HarbourGunwharf Quays
Next Page
Page 1 of 2