8 pictures from the Sea Angling Classic 2022 boat parade

The Sea Angling Classic 2022 will see 62 boats take to the Solent from Friday to Saturday in a bid to win historic trophies and a £150,000 angling boat as the grand prize.

The event was officially opened with a parade on land from Guildhall Square to Gunwharf Quays on Wednesday evening.

The competition concludes on Sunday with a range of live acts performing in the Historic Dockyard from 10am, leading up to prize giving and then a winners boat parade from midday.

