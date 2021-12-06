Upwards of 200 people attended the festive event on Sunday afternoon at St Mary’s Church in Fratton, led by Revd Canon Bob White.

Pupils from Newbridge Junior School and Penhale Infant School sang to the congregation, while the church’s choir also took part.

Readings of the Christmas story were given by Mark Waldron, editor of The News, and Danny Cowley – the Pompey manager.

Revd Canon White and The News’s mascot Chipper taught the meaning of the Christingle.

At the event there was also a collection for Comfort and Joy 2021, a festive gift voucher donation appeal run by The News, Churches Homeless Action, Hive Portsmouth, and Portsmouth City Council.

The News' Christmas Carol Service Locals gathered on Sunday afternoon at St Marys Church to take part in The News' Christmas Carol Service & Christingle, with readings from The News' Editor Mark Waldron and Pompey Manager Danny Cowley, along with Carols from local school children. Photos by Alex Shute

