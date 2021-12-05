Upwards of 200 people attended the festive event on Sunday afternoon at St Mary’s Church in Fratton, led by Revd Canon Bob White.

As part of the hour-long service pupils from both Newbridge Junior School and Penhale Infant School sang to the congregation, with the choir of St Mary’s also performing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

People at St Mary's Church to take part in The News' Christmas Carol Service & Christingle, with readings from The News' Editor Mark Waldron and Pompey manager Danny Cowley. Picture: Alex Shute

Readings of the Christmas story were given by Mark Waldron, editor of The News, and Danny Cowley, manager of Portsmouth Football Club, while Revd Canon White and The News’s mascot Chipper taught the meaning of the Christingle.

For Revd Canon White, it was ‘great’ to be back after last year’s event was cancelled.

‘It is really good to join with different members of the community and celebrate in this way,’ he said.

‘The school choirs were wonderful and everyone has enjoyed the service.’

People at St Mary's Church to take part in The News' Christmas Carol Service & Christingle, with readings from The News' Editor Mark Waldron and Pompey manager Danny Cowley. Picture: Alex Shute

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said he could remember attending carol services run by The News as a child.

He said: ‘It’s a brilliant opportunity to bring families together and celebrate the story of Christmas.’

At the event there was also a collection for Comfort and Joy 2021, a festive gift voucher donation appeal run by The News, Churches Homeless Action, Hive Portsmouth, and Portsmouth City Council.

SEE ALSO: How to ensure every patient at QA Hospital gets a gift on Christmas Day

People at St Mary's Church to take part in The News' Christmas Carol Service & Christingle, with readings from The News' Editor Mark Waldron and Pompey manager Danny Cowley. Picture: Alex Shute

Cash donated will be spent on gift vouchers to be distributed by charities to those who might not otherwise get a Christmas present this year.

Editor of The News, Mark Waldron, said: ‘At The News we hope that there is still room in people’s hearts for one last push for those most in need as we again support Father Bob, St Mary’s Church and their partners through our annual Comfort and Joy campaign.’

Pompey manager, Danny Cowley, attended with his wife and children. He added: ‘It is a wonderful thing to be able to do if people have the money to do this and help others.

‘Christmas for most people is a wonderful time to spend with family members but for others it isn’t like that and this could make a difference to them.’

People at St Mary's Church to take part in The News' Christmas Carol Service & Christingle, with readings from The News' Editor Mark Waldron and Pompey manager Danny Cowley. Picture: Alex Shute

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

People at St Mary's Church to take part in The News' Christmas Carol Service & Christingle, with readings from The News' Editor Mark Waldron and Pompey manager Danny Cowley. Picture: Alex Shute