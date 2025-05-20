9 fantastic pictures as we go back to Love Albert Road day 2009

The special day was set up to promote and highlight the diversity of one of Southsea’s main shopping streets which attracted thousands of people – with an estimated 100,000 people attending the last bash in 2009.

It ran for three years, in 2007, 2008 and 2009, before the city council spiked the event on the grounds of costs while Hampshire police said they would need thousands to staff it.

Here’s a selection of pictures from 2009, which saw glorious weather and the street absolutely packed with revellers.

Many who were there will – or maybe won’t – remember a fun day out, and the fact that in true Portsmouth style it was a great excuse for a party.

But the festival atmosphere inevitably annoyed some residents, who complained later that the community aspect of the event had been overtaken by a binge-drinking mentality.

Would you be in favour of this event making a return? What were your memories of Love Albert Road Day?

Enjoy looking back at the pictures below from the action packed event in 2009.

Love Albert Road day 2009, Thousands attend the event - DJ Matt Handy raves it up. Picture: Paul Jacobs.

Revellers enjoying Love Albert Road Day 2009

Love Albert Road day 2009, Thousands attend the event Picture: Paul Jacobs.

Love Albert Road day 2009, Thousands attend the event - Band Stolen entertains Picture: Paul Jacobs.