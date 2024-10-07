From the eeriness at The Kings Theatre after hours to the creepy atmosphere at The Groundlings Theatre, there are more places than you think that have given people the heebie-jeebies over the years. As we get close to Halloween, we have put together a list of some of the venues in Portsmouth and Hampshire that are known for being spooky.
Here are 9 places in Hampshire that are believed to be haunted:
1. Haunted spots in Portsmouth
Here are some of the most haunted spots in Hampshire. Photo: The News
2. Wymering Manor, Wymering
Garden party at Wymering Manor, Wymering, Portsmouth, in the 1920's. Wymering Manor is definitely at the top of the list of the most haunted places in Hampshire. Photo: -
3. Groundlings Theatre
The Groundlings Theatre in Kent Street, Portsea, has been reported to have an eerie atmosphere when the lights go off. Picture: Chris Moorhouse Photo: Chris Moorhouse
4. Kings Theatre, Portsmouth
The Kings Theatre is one to watch when it comes to unusual encounters. Numerous reports have indicated that there is something more than shows happening on the stage. Photo: Google