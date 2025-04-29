9 pubs perfect for a pint around Portsmouth and Hampshire when the sun is out

By Steve Deeks
Published 26th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 14:52 BST
There are many fine pubs across Hampshire boasting stunning views while you unwind with a drink or some food.

We have compiled a list of some pubs you may want to visit that feature a nice beer garden and views.

1. Cams Mill

Cams Mill Restaurant, at Cams Milll, Fareham, is a beautiful large oak-framed barn with amazing views of the estuary. The large patio garden seats up to 60 guests and has views of the Saltern Lake off Portsmouth Harbour. Photo: Kimberely Barber

2. The Churchillian - Cosham

Set on Portsdown Hill, the beer garden at The Churchillian offers amazing scenic views of Portsmouth and is a perfect place to spend a sunny afternoon. Picture: Mike Cooter Photo: Mike Cooter

3. The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth

The Spice Island Inn, Old Portsmouth, has beer garden which overlooks the harbour offering beautiful views by day and night - making it a perfect place for fish and chips. Picture: Shaun Roster Photo: SR

4. The Elm Tree

The Elm Tree is a beautiful 16th century thatched pub on the edge of the New Forest in Ringwood, Hampshire. The traditional rural pub has a big garden and real fire, serving real ale, steak pie and fish and chips. Photo: Google

