We know we attract the tourists, but there is also plenty to be thankful for and enjoy as a local resident. Here are nine reasons our city and surrounding area will be the most glorious place to be this summer – and one reason why it’s not.
1. Our stunning coastline
I have always lived within a stone's throw away from the sea - and I would not have it any other way. It feels like a real breath of fresh air whenever I get to the coastline and is perfect to take a stroll, take in the views, de-stress and of course accidently nip into an ice-cream shop along the way.Photo: Marcin Jedrysiak
2. Glorious afternoon teas
You can't get much more British than tea and cake - and luckily our part of Hampshire has an abundance of cafes, tearooms and eateries which offers a fantastic selection of both - and of course afternoon tea! So whether you fancy a seat in a country garden, outside on the decking with some fantastic views - or even inside to get some shade - there are so many wonderful places to choose from. So why not treat yourself this summer?Photo: Contributed
3. Being able to take a dip in the sea
The recent summer temperatures has reinforced a huge plus of our fabulous location - being able to enjoy the sea. Now, these days we certainly have to check the water quality levels first the sewage discharges having had a real impact and reducing the quality to poor in some areas on occasion. However much of our area retains a good water quality meaning we can make a splash this summer.Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-2769)Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Beautiful villages
Hampshire has so many beautiful villages which are very much with visiting this summer including a large number in the New Forest and others with fantastic tourism links like Chawton and Selborne. But closer to home we also have a number to choose from which are very much worth a visit this summer including Wickham and Southwick.Photo: Visit Winchester
