2 . Glorious afternoon teas

You can't get much more British than tea and cake - and luckily our part of Hampshire has an abundance of cafes, tearooms and eateries which offers a fantastic selection of both - and of course afternoon tea! So whether you fancy a seat in a country garden, outside on the decking with some fantastic views - or even inside to get some shade - there are so many wonderful places to choose from. So why not treat yourself this summer?Photo: Contributed