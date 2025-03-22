9 wonderful pictures of children enjoying Portsmouth school Danceathon

By Steve Deeks
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 12:51 BST
Stamshaw Infant School took part in a whole school Danceathon on Friday for Comic Relief.

Every child, aged from four to seven years old, joined in the fun to help raise money for good causes. The school praised the “wonderful community” for its “fantastic support” – with £300 in donations raised before the dancing begun.

See pictures from the Danceathon below.

Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief on Friday, March 21, 2025. Pictured is: Charlie Spencer (6) who has raised £167.50 for the danceathon. Picture: Sarah Standing (210325-773)

Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief on Friday, March 21, 2025. Pictured is: (left) Harlow Hobbs with Woody Hayman. Picture: Sarah Standing (210325-764)

Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief on Friday, March 21, 2025. Pictured is: (l-r) Harry St John, Fabian Mitev and Charlie Spencer. Picture: Sarah Standing (210325-756)

Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief on Friday, March 21, 2025. Pictured is: Noah Bird. Picture: Sarah Standing (210325-747)

