9 wonderful pictures of children enjoying Portsmouth school Danceathon

Every child, aged from four to seven years old, joined in the fun to help raise money for good causes. The school praised the “wonderful community” for its “fantastic support” – with £300 in donations raised before the dancing begun.
See pictures from the Danceathon below.
1. Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief
Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief on Friday, March 21, 2025.
Pictured is: Charlie Spencer (6) who has raised £167.50 for the danceathon.
Picture: Sarah Standing (210325-773) Photo: Sarah Standing
2. Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief
Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief on Friday, March 21, 2025.
Pictured is: (left) Harlow Hobbs with Woody Hayman.
Picture: Sarah Standing (210325-764) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief
Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief on Friday, March 21, 2025.
Pictured is: (l-r) Harry St John, Fabian Mitev and Charlie Spencer.
Picture: Sarah Standing (210325-756) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief
Stamshaw Infant Academy in North End Avenue, Portsmouth, held a Danceathon for Comic Relief on Friday, March 21, 2025.
Pictured is: Noah Bird.
Picture: Sarah Standing (210325-747) Photo: Sarah Standing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.