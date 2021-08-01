90 supercars worth £18m raise more than £30,000 for children's brain injury charity at Goodwood

The Children’s Trust Supercar Event took place at Goodwood Motor Circuit on July 24

The Children’s Trust Supercar Event took place at Goodwood Motor Circuit on July 24 and saw supercar drivers from all over the country donate their time, tyres and petrol to give adrenaline-charged passenger rides to thousands of paying visitors.

Some of the world’s most luxurious supercars descended onto Goodwood Motor Circuit, including the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Lamborghini Diablo SV, Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spider and the McLaren 600LT.

The action-packed event, which has been running for 15 years, was hosted by presenter, Craig Phillips, and South West London’s Radio Jackie broadcaster, Steve Mowbray who have been long-time supporters of the charity.

There were also plenty of activities to keep the whole family happy, including, Sporting Bears Dream Car Rides, Mini Monster Truck Mania, tractor rides and more.

Joining in the many activities was former BBC News presenter and ambassador of The Children’s Trust, Nicholas Owen, who attended alongside family and friends.

Nicholas said: ‘It’s one of my favourite events, year on year. With over 90 cars and a host of attractions, there truly is something for everyone. We had a fantastic day and already can’t wait for next year. The event will be back to two days so don’t forget to put the dates in your diary. It’s not to be missed!’

Dalton Leong, chief executive of The Children’s Trust, said: ‘It was great to be back at Goodwood Motor Circuit after we were forced to cancel the event last year due to Covid.

‘All the money raised will help provide specialist rehabilitation, care and education for children with brain injury. Huge thanks to everyone who made the event a success, including our hosts, visitors, drivers and over 100 volunteers.’

The Children’s Trust Supercar Event 2022 will be held on Friday, July 22 and Saturday, July 23 at Goodwood Motor Circuit. Go to seetickets.com/tour/the-supercar-event?src=tse_site_tickets-prices-

