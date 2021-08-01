Pre-season- Portsmouth vs Peterborough - 31/07/2021 Minute silence / Applause

Fans were back inside Fratton Park – can you spot yourself in our gallery?

FANS were back in Fratton Park yesterday for the first time this year.

By Kimberley Barber
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 11:51 am
Updated Sunday, 1st August 2021, 12:04 pm

Saturday’s match against Peterborough was played before the largest Fratton Park crowd since 16,775 fans were present for the March 2020 draw with Fleetwood, just weeks before the country was put into lockdown.

Since then, 2,000 lucky supporters were allowed in for December 2020 home matches against Peterborough and Fleetwood.

SEE MORE: Portsmouth FC fans return for 'surreal' first match at Fratton Park since Covid-19 restrictions were lifted

But now the stadium is at almost full capacity – with the North Stand and the lower South Stand off limits due to building work.

Pompey fans said it felt like ‘Christmas’ to be back home.

Karen Fraser, a 47-year-old resident of Buckland, said: ‘This is like Christmas Day for me. I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited.’

1. Fans

Pictured is: Sarah and James Powers

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

2. Pub manager

Pictured is: Lawrence Cook, General Manager at the Shepherds Crook pub

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

3. Cheers

Pictured is: Adam Fowkles and Harrison Hazell

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

4. Burger van

Pictured is: John Davis.

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo
Fratton ParkPeterborough
Next Page
Page 1 of 4