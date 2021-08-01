Saturday’s match against Peterborough was played before the largest Fratton Park crowd since 16,775 fans were present for the March 2020 draw with Fleetwood, just weeks before the country was put into lockdown.

Since then, 2,000 lucky supporters were allowed in for December 2020 home matches against Peterborough and Fleetwood.

But now the stadium is at almost full capacity – with the North Stand and the lower South Stand off limits due to building work.

Pompey fans said it felt like ‘Christmas’ to be back home.

Karen Fraser, a 47-year-old resident of Buckland, said: ‘This is like Christmas Day for me. I couldn’t sleep last night I was so excited.’

