'A dream come true' as the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival makes its triumphant debut

After two postponements due to the Covid pandemic the Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival finally made its debut at historic Fort Purbook this weekend.

Across both days punters were treated to a range of artisan gin stalls, live music, cookery classes, kids' activities and, of course, some of the hottest hot sauces and chillies in the world.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Steve Willott from Saucy Lady, based in Reading. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Organiser Mark Scarborough, from Widley, was inspired by his lifelong hobby of growing chillies.

The 62-year-old said: 'I've been growing my own chillies for about 45 years.

'Over that time I've attended so many chilli festivals and I always thought: "I could do that."'

His dream became a reality aided by his friend David Macaskill and son Jack.

Members of the Big Noise Community Samba Band greeted visitors as the festival opened. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

Mark added: 'It's amazing to finally be here. It's been so popular. We sold out on the Saturday and had about 1,000 tickets sold today.

'Everyone's having a wonderful time.'

Friends Caroline Coombs and Anne Wooller, from Cosham, enjoyed sampling all the different gins and sauces.

Anne, 56, said: 'It's great to have so many local stalls selling their produce.’

Odafe shows of the products from Tickenham based Mr Mentions Hot Sauce. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

One family had travelled from Fareham for the day.

Phil Cole, 45, said: 'I absolutely love chillies. This is my dream day.

'I've yet to find a hot sauce that's too hot but I'll keep looking.'

Former firefighter Matt Broxton from Kentish Town with his range of 'Saucy Firefighter' dressings. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

His son Nicholas, 11, added: 'I'm here for all the food.

'And I enjoyed having a go at the football competition.'

For local businesses the weekend was a 'great opportunity' to showcase what they do best.

Founder of Portsmouth-based Spice Island Chilli, Liam Coleman, said: 'We've got a range of our sauces from mild to hotter, there's something for everyone to try.

'Considering I started this business from my home and now it's at a huge event like this, it's really great.'

The day was set to culminate in an intense chilli eating contest, with several rounds leading up to the world's hottest chilli - the Carolina Reaper.

Members of 'Mariachi Tequila' who toured the site entertaining festival goers. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)

World chilli-eating champion and UK 'chilli queen', Shahina Waseem, attended to present a trophy to the winner.

She said: 'This is such a brilliant event. I travel to so many chilli festivals every year and this one has been great.'

Annira Snook (8) has her face painted at the festival. Picture: Mike Cooter (210522)