The Queens Hotel in Southsea.

Police were called to the hotel at 9.35pm on Saturday after a report of an altercation.

A man in his 40s had been assaulted, causing an injury to his jaw.

Two further men, who are in their 50s and 40s, were also assaulted and sustained minor injuries.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We attended and arrested a 40-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and one count of Section 18 – grievous bodily harm with intent.’