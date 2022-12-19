A fight at The Queens Hotel in Southsea sees three men injured and Southsea man, 40, arrested on suspicion of assault
A FIGHT at The Queens Hotel in Southsea has resulted in three men being injured and a 40-year-old man arrested.
Police were called to the hotel at 9.35pm on Saturday after a report of an altercation.
A man in his 40s had been assaulted, causing an injury to his jaw.
Two further men, who are in their 50s and 40s, were also assaulted and sustained minor injuries.
A spokeswoman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We attended and arrested a 40-year-old man from Southsea on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm, one count of using threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress and one count of Section 18 – grievous bodily harm with intent.’
The man has been released on conditional police bail while investigation continue.