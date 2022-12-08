A Gosport school has marked its unity with a school in Kenya with a ceremony attended by Gosport MP
STAFF and pupils at a Gosport and Kenyan school have celebrated their unity, with a tree planting ceremony.
Staff and pupils at Alverstoke Church of England Junior School celebrated their connection with Kitoo Primary School – a school in Kenya – with a tree planting ceremony on Friday, December 2.
An oak tree sapling was planted in the school grounds alongside Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, Robin Witt, founder of Chase Africa and Alverstoke Junior School’s young governors and representatives.
The ceremony marked the official twinning between the Gosport school and the school in Muttomo, Kenya, in attempt to unify them, despite the 6,000 mile-long distance.
Alverstoke Church of England Junior School is the first UK school to be twinned with an African school. The ceremony took place after two years of the children getting to know each other over video calls and letter-writing.
A teacher at the Gosport school, Sarah Jones, said: ‘Building a connection with Kitoo Primary School has been a valuable experience for all our students at Alverstoke Junior School. What our students are gaining from this special friendship permeates beyond the walls of the classroom and is helping to create well-rounded, empathetic children who are curious and want to help those in less privileged situations than our own.’
Children from Kitoo Primary School watched the ceremony, which involved laying specially decorated pebbles by the plaque, via an online video call.
Madam Felistus, deputy head teacher of Kitoo Primary School, added: ‘I’d like to take this opportunity to welcome you Alverstoke Junior School to partner with us in learning activities, thank you and welcome.’