Staff and pupils at Alverstoke Church of England Junior School celebrated their connection with Kitoo Primary School – a school in Kenya – with a tree planting ceremony on Friday, December 2.

An oak tree sapling was planted in the school grounds alongside Dame Caroline Dinenage, MP for Gosport, Robin Witt, founder of Chase Africa and Alverstoke Junior School’s young governors and representatives.

The ceremony marked the official twinning between the Gosport school and the school in Muttomo, Kenya, in attempt to unify them, despite the 6,000 mile-long distance.

Staff and pupils at Alverstoke Church of England Junior School celebrate their connection with, Kitoo Primary School with a tree planting ceremony on Friday 2 December, joined by Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage.

Alverstoke Church of England Junior School is the first UK school to be twinned with an African school. The ceremony took place after two years of the children getting to know each other over video calls and letter-writing.

A teacher at the Gosport school, Sarah Jones, said: ‘Building a connection with Kitoo Primary School has been a valuable experience for all our students at Alverstoke Junior School. What our students are gaining from this special friendship permeates beyond the walls of the classroom and is helping to create well-rounded, empathetic children who are curious and want to help those in less privileged situations than our own.’

Children from Kitoo Primary School watched the ceremony, which involved laying specially decorated pebbles by the plaque, via an online video call.

