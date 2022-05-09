A grandmother, mother and daughter from Southsea have taken on the heights of Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower in aid of children’s charity the NSPCC.

Margaret Pryce, 78, 52-year-old Lynda Povey and her daughter Ella Povey, 22, completed the 100 metre abseil on Sunday.

The three women don’t have a history of taking on adrenaline-fuelled events together, although Margaret went skydiving for her 60th birthday and Ella has previously run a 50-mile challenge.

Margaret, Lynda and Ella at their Spinnaker Tower abseil

Lynda, who works at the University of Portsmouth, said prior to the abseil: ‘It’s a bit of a challenge for ourselves, but it’s good to be raising money for charity at the same time. My mum and my daughter will be absolutely fine, it’s me that’s terrified!

‘I was very fortunate as a child. It’s not a happy world for so many people at the moment, and I think the least we can do is put ourselves out of our comfort zones for five minutes if it means all the good work that the NSPCC does can carry on.’

Gemma Graves, NSPCC community fundraising manager for Hampshire said: ‘It is so fantastic to see whole families taking on this challenge for the NSPCC. We get the majority of our financial support from the public, so it’s people like Margaret, Lynda and Ella who are helping us to continue to protect children in Hampshire and across the UK.’

‘Everyone at the NSPCC, including our frontline services teams, our expert NSPCC Helpline practitioners and our volunteer Childline counsellors, are doing everything we can to support and protect children and young people. Now more than ever we need everyone to stand together and be there for children.’

For those wanting to support the NSPCC closer to the ground, the charity is currently searching for people in Portsmouth to volunteer at collection points on its upcoming Childhood Day on June 10.

Gemma added: ‘Whether you choose to fundraise, donate or volunteer at a collection, there’s so much you can do.’