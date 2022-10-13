Jade Severs, 38, will be running 10 miles on Sunday to raise funds for the colorectal department at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham – her first Great South Run since her cancer diagnosis in 2018.

The Havant resident was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer in April 2018, after visiting the A&E Department at QA Hospital with severe stomach pain.

Jade said: ‘I didn’t have any signs or symptoms prior to the stomach pain. After some scans, they discovered my bowel was blocked with a tumour.

Former QA patient Jade Severs (right) is all set to run the Great South Run for the first time since her cancer diagnosis.

‘I had a subtotal colectomy in May 2018 and began 12 cycles of chemotherapy in the July. I finished chemotherapy in February 2019 and slowly began to build up my strength again through running. I was able to run 10k by December of that year, which felt like a huge achievement.

‘Thanks to the skill of my incredible surgeon, and the amazing oncology department, I will be taking part in the race having just celebrated my fourth year of being all clear!’

Jade previously took part in the Great South Run in 2015, and hoped to return sooner but children, cancer, lockdowns and further surgery had denied her the opportunity until now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jade Severs is visited by her children at QA Hospital.

‘I spent many days at QA Hospital and the care I received was amazing. After my treatment I knew I wanted to raise funds for the hospital, and I promised I would give something back as a way of saying thank you,’ Jade added.

Katherine Sandys, head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: ‘We are really grateful to Jade for wanting to give back to the hospital and we wish her the best of luck for the race. Her fundraising will allow the department to fund enhancements which can make a big difference to future patients and staff in colorectal.

‘Without the continued support of our local community, and fundraisers like Jade, we wouldn’t be able to provide those extras that can make such a difference to patients care and treatment.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

So far, Jade has raised £500 for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity and counting. To donate to her fundraiser visit justgiving.com/fundraising/jade-severs.