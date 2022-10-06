15-year-old Joseph Tillotson, from Fareham, presented a cheque of £765.75 to Simon Says, a charity that offers bereavement support to children and young people up to the age of 18 in Hampshire, after abseiling down Spinnaker Tower in August.

Joseph said: ‘The abseil went really well actually, I'm very pleased. I was really ready for it.

‘It was higher than I expected, but it was very very fun.

The money raised will go to mental health charity Simon Says. Picture: Contributed

‘I’ve been up just to look at the view from the inside, but the view from the outside is a lot better.’

Joseph decided to take on the Tower after attending Simon Says’ monthly support groups after losing his grandfather last year, during the Covid-19 pandemic, and finding they helped him manage his feelings.

‘I’ve learnt from them that it’s okay to be sad and angry and sometimes I do feel sad when different things get brought up, but they’ve taught me that that's okay,’ said Joseph.

Joseph Tillotson heading down the Spinnaker Tower. Picture: Contributed

With a goal to raise at least £500 for the charity, Joseph was chuffed to well and truly hit his target.

‘It was friends and family, and we also did a car boot sale to raise money. I sold some old toys and some general items in our house,’ added Joseph.

‘It was a very busy August!’

Joseph’s mum Lucy paid for his abseil down the Tower so that all proceeds went towards the charity.

She said: ‘I remember when he was eight and he wanted to do the abseil down the fire tower, he’s just gone on to surprise us, how compassionate and caring he is.’

‘We’re just so proud of him, I think his granddad would have been amazingly proud.’

