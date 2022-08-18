Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matilda ‘Tilly’ Barker, 18, has been through a lot to get to where she is today – standing at Portsmouth High School GDST on A-level results day having gained three A* grades in English, Latin and history and securing her place at the University of Cambridge to study English.

Having had four major back and eye surgeries during the last two years, Tilly’s accomplishments are all the more impressive following multiple interruptions to her studies.

Tilly said: ‘It's the best I could have hoped for, I was hoping to at least get my offer but to get all three at A* is great.’

Tilly, from Southsea, was diagnosed with Scoliosis – a condition where the spine twists and curves to the side – two years ago and was taken in and out of school as she waited for the green light to have her corrective surgery.

‘My back surgery was postponed twice during my last year of A-Levels,’ said Tilly.

‘Each time I had actually reached hospital and then had to leave. It was a bit of a chaotic beginning to 2022, being in and out of classes and not knowing whether I was going to have to catch up on work.’

She finally had the surgery on July 25, after finishing her exams and has since grown three inches and, along with three eye surgeries, can stand tall and read, a ‘good start’ to University life she says.

‘I’m doing better now and going out more, being able to be here today is really great,’ said Tilly.

‘I’m walking out taller in many ways.’

Tilly’s mum, Claire Barker, also celebrated winning the ‘family bet’ – guessing exactly what her daughter would get.

Claire said: ‘I'm not surprised but I’m very pleased and very proud.

‘The teacher’s and the school have been very supportive in saying; do what you need to do, we will work around you. That has helped a lot.’

Matilda, who had been at Portsmouth High School for 14 years, is excited to begin her studies at Cambridge.

‘The campus is really beautiful, so it’s really exciting to be able to live and study there,’ added Tilly.